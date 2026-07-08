1 person dead, 2 others injured after crash in Northridge

One person is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Northridge on Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 7:53 a.m. near the intersection of Lassen Street and Reseda Boulevard.

Aerial footage of the scene showed two dark-colored cars with severe damage. One of them was wrapped around a light pole. Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department worked to get the driver of that car out, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were transported to a hospital, and their conditions remain unknown.

The crash closed down the intersection for several hours as police worked to clear the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.