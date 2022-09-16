Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation.

All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known.

It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.

The 110 North is CLOSED in South LA for a CHP investigation. After a crash past the 105, someone told CHP they thought they heard a shooting on the freeway. No evidence so far, but CHP is scouring lanes and traffic is diverted to the 105 until they’re done @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/k798aek3ir — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) September 16, 2022