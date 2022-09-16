Watch CBS News
Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. 

They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. 

All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. 

One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. 

It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 5:23 PM

