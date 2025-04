All lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach have reopened Thursday morning after a hours-long closure for an oil spill.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at 4:54 a.m. for the northbound 710 Freeway at Del Amo Boulevard.

All lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach aare closed after an oil spill. KCAL News

SkyCal flew over the spill, where oil could be seen spread across multiple lanes.

The CHP was diverting traffic off at Del Amo Boulevard.