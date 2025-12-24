Watch CBS News
Semi-truck crash on northbound 5 Freeway in San Fernando prompts full closure

Chelsea Hylton
All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in San Fernando are closed after a FedEx semi-truck crash on Wednesday morning.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway south of the 118 Freeway and the Brand Boulevard exit. Traffic delays are backed up to Van Nuys Boulevard.

A CBS LA Next Traffic Alert has been issued, warning drivers about the impact on their morning commute. CBS LA Anchor Kalyna Astrinos recommends drivers use the northbound 405 Freeway, the westbound 210 Freeway, or Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to avoid the area and use extra caution as roads are slick due to the heavy rain. The freeway will remain closed for several hours as crews work to clear the roadway. 

A CBS LA photographer was at the scene where several boxes from the truck could be seen scattered across the freeway. 

