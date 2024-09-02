Watch CBS News
North Hollywood suspect in custody after search warrant leads to shots fired, no injuries

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A man is in custody after Los Angeles Police Department officers served a search warrant at a home Monday morning, which led to shots fired between the armed suspect and officers.

LAPD spokesperson, Officer Bruce Borihanh, said around 10 a.m. North Hollywood Division narcotics and gang enforcement detail officers were serving a search warrant at a home in the 11500 block of Gilmore Street. 

As officers were in the process of serving the warrant, they went into the backyard and encountered a suspect armed with a gun "and an OIS (officer-involved shooting) occurred," Borihanh said.

LAPD officers use a robotic dog to search North Hollywood residence 01:08

The suspect was not struck by gunfire and was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured. 

"We're still at the very early stages of this investigation," Borihanh said as SWAT teams remained at the site to search for any other possible suspects, using a robotic police dog to assist with the probe. 

