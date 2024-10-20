North Hollywood structure fire put out by 50 LAFD firefighters

Firefighters put out a large structure fire in North Hollywood that sent huge clouds of smoke through the area early Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported in the 1100 block of West Vanowen Street at 3:45 p.m. and was described by LAFD as a "very large, exterior fire" in an alert from the agency. Thick, black billowing plumes of smoke rose from the building as flames tore through it, as seen in aerial footage shot just after 4 p.m. By 5 p.m., more than 50 firefighters extinguished the blaze in just under an hour, LAFD said.

No one was injured, authorities said.

"Crews prevented the fire from extending into the exposed commercial building," an alert from LAFD said.

Authorities have not released a suspected cause of the blaze or any other information.

Thick black smoke and flames engulf a building in North Hollywood on Oct. 20, 2024 shortly before dozens of firefighters managed to put out the blaze. KCAL News