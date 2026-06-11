Los Angeles firefighters rescue man from 30-foot hole in North Hollywood

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a man from a 30-foot hole in North Hollywood on Thursday morning.

The LAFD said around 2:57 a.m., they responded to the 11000 block of Hartsook Street to rescue a man who was trapped in a hole at a construction site.

Firefighters and USAR specialists worked for about an hour to rescue the man. Crews used an oxygen tank and mask due to the air quality in the hole. They also used an aerial ladder truck to create a high point for a rope rescue.

The man was assessed by paramedics but refused to be transported to a hospital.