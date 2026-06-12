LAPD detectives launch investigation after North Hollywood hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help locating a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in North Hollywood on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Troost Avenue, according to a news release from LAPD officers. They said that a white sedan driving west on Victory collided with the pedestrian, and instead of stopping to help, they fled from the area.

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The moments leading up to the crash remain unclear and police are asking anyone with further information to contact their Valley Traffic Division detectives at 818-644-8036.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered to anyone who has information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, police said.