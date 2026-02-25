LAPD detectives share video as search for North Hollywood hit-and-run driver continues

Los Angeles police have shared new video of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian severely injured in North Hollywood last month as they continue searching for the driver.

The crash happened back on Jan. 24 at around 9:20 p.m., as a the victim, a man in his 60s, was walking northbound across Bellaire Avenue in a marked crosswalk, according to a news release from the LAPD.

Police say that the man was hit by a 2017-2019 Nissan Rogue Sport that was driving westbound on Sherman Way.

"The impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown into the air and collide with the roadway," LAPD's release said. "The driver failed to stop, identify themselves, and render aid as required by law, and continued westbound on Sherman Way."

The man, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where they say he was treated for severe injuries suffered in the crash.

New video shared by detectives, which is available on LAPD's YouTube channel, shows the suspect leaving a shopping center at 12650 Sherman Way just seconds before the collision. They said that the car could have visible damage to the front hood or fender area from the impact.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. The reward is available to anyone who may have information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LAPD's Valley Traffic Division detectives at (818) 644-8025.