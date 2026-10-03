LAPD investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in North Hollywood

Los Angeles police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in North Hollywood on Saturday night.

Officers said they were called to the intersection of Oxnard Street and Lankershim Boulevard at around 9:40 p.m. after learning of the crash. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying in the street.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police said the victim would be identified pending an autopsy and identification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Video from the scene showed a large section of street that was blocked off as LAPD officers worked in the area. A white canopy covered the victim's body, which was still in the street.