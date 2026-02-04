Watch CBS News
Man in North Hollywood in critical condition after being trapped under box truck during crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton
A man is in critical condition after being trapped under a box truck after a motorcycle crash in North Hollywood on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:51 a.m. near the 6400 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a man trapped under a box truck. Fire crews quickly began working to extricate the man and transported him to a local trauma center.

It is unclear what led to the crash. 

