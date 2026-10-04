Pedestrian hospitalized after North Hills hit-and-run, Los Angeles police say

A pedestrian in their 70s was hospitalized after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the North Hills neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Burnet Avenue and Parthenia Street, Los Angeles Police Department officials told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, only identified as a man in his 70s, lying in the street. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

LAPD detectives took a hit-and-run report at the scene, department officials said, noting that witnesses told them the suspect vehicle was a white sedan.

No further information was immediately available as the investigation got underway on Sunday evening.