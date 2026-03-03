LAPD detectives seek public help finding North Hills hit-and-run driver who severely injured pedestrian

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public in locating a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with severe injuries in the San Fernando Valley on Monday night.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street in the North Hills area, according to a news release from LAPD.

Investigators say that an older, dark-colored Toyota Camry was driving east on Nordhoff while passing through the intersection when it struck a 39-year-old pedestrian, who was walking inside a marked crosswalk.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled from the scene, police said.

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

As their search continues, police remind the public that anyone who has information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect is eligible for a reward of up to $25,000 through the Los Angeles City Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8116.