Los Angeles police shoot man who was allegedly armed in North Hills

Los Angeles police shot a man who was allegedly armed in the North Hills area on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Parthenia Street and Orion Avenue underneath the 405 Freeway sometime before 5:30 p.m. after learning of a man who was possibly armed with a gun, Los Angeles Police Department officials told CBS News Los Angeles.

Exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but police say that they opened fire sometime after contacting the suspect. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.