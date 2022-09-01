North Etiwanda Preserve closed beyond Labor Day due to heat wave, wildfire danger

The high risk of fire danger has prompted officials to shut down the North Etiwanda Preserve beyond the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The closure started Wednesday night, and will be in effect until 6:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Authorities say violating the closure could be punishable by a fine of $1,000.

Due to increased fire danger and concern for public safety, the RCFD and @SBCOUNTYFIRE have ordered a joint closure of the North Etiwanda Preserve.



The closure is effective from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, until 6:30 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xwgJuJ2SDv — Rancho Cucamonga Fire (@RCFD_PIO) September 1, 2022

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire Department jointly ordered the closure for public safety and to prevent a wildfire that could destroy preserve's natural resources and historically significant areas.

The North Etiwanda Preserve, which is home to the Sapphire Falls and Etiwanda Falls, is popular among hikers. However, considering the extended spell of high heat forecast for the area, county officials say the Rancho Cucamonga community should consider taking their workouts inside and avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.