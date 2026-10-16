Norte Fire burning near San Juan Capistrano prompts evacuation orders as flames threaten homes

Crews are battling a wildfire fire, dubbed the Norte Fire, that is threatening structures in the San Juan Capistrano area on Friday afternoon.

The Orange County Fire Authority said firefighters responded to the area of Portico Del Norte shortly after 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of the fire.

Aerial footage of the Norte Fire showed flames burning several homes. CBS LA

The fire quickly grew to 250 acres and prompted evacuation orders. Aerial footage showed aircraft dropping fire retardant over the area. Aerial footage also showed flames burning several homes.

Evacuation orders have been issued for San Juan Zones 4, 5 and 10. They have also been issued for San Clemente Zones 12 and 13.

Evacuation shelters:

San Juan Capistrano Community Center at 25925 Camino del Avion, San Juan Capistrano

San Clemente Community Center at 100 Calle Seville, San Clemente

The OCFA said crews are aggressively attacking the fire from the ground and air.

A Santa Ana wind event and hot temperatures have elevated fire danger across Southern California.

People are being asked to avoid the area.