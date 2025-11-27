Nonprofit surprises Eaton Fire survivor with RV for Thanksgiving

For Altadena resident Brandon Castro, saying it's been a tough year is a massive understatement.

Last year, Castro lost his mother. A few months later, he severely burned his feet after he had to escape from his family's home without shoes as the Eaton Fire surrounded his neighborhood and demolished his home. After losing his homeowner's insurance before the fire, Castro has been living in a short-term rental, which ends in December.

Without many options, Castro heaved a Hail Mary pass to the father-daughter duo behind the nonprofit Emergency RV. Founders Woody and Luna Faircloth began their nonprofit after the deadly Camp Fire destroyed much of Paradise, Calif.

After reading Castro's plea for help, the nonprofit decided to surprise him with his own RV for Thanksgiving.

"Brandon just struck us," founder Woody Faircloth said. "He just wrote us a really authentic email about losing his mother before the fire, about being injured in the fire. Now, his dream is to have a family of his own someday, as an adopted kid. He just really touched us."

As the RV rolled up to Castro's address, there was excitement, joy and a few tears.

"It's amazing," Castro said. "It's hard because I don't have much of a family."

The Faircloths have helped more than three dozen Altadena families with trailers and motorhomes, giving survivors a place to live as they navigate the complicated process of getting back on their feet.

"The thing is, it's hope," Castro said. "I don't know how to describe it, but it's hope; that's what I think I'm finally getting to. It allows me to be in this community, to keep helping other people. Every month, I'm not having to think about where I'm going to stay."