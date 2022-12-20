Nonprofit delivering Christmas joy to formerly homeless families in Torrance

From homeless to celebrating the holidays, dozens of families that used to be on the streets got to share some Christmas joy in Torrance.

Yasmin Velasquez could not have imagined any of this.

"I was homeless, pushing a basket on the streets," she said.

The 29-year-old single mom was hooked on meth, while her two sons were under the care of their grandmother.

"They would go look for me and cry and say, 'Mommy, change your life," Velasquez recalled.

For three years, she tried and failed — until she became pregnant with twins.

Following her pregnancy, The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health referred her to the interim housing nonprofit, "Holliday's Helping Hands."

Mother Yasmin Velasquez, who was once homeless, sits with her children while enjoying the Christmas joy with the nonprofit "Holliday's Helping Hands." CBSLA

With some help, Velasquez is now eight months sober, celebrating life as a mother of four. Her twins were born earlier this year on Nov. 28. However, now with four children, buying gifts for her kids became difficult.

"Sometimes they don't get a birthday and a Christmas gift," said Velasquez. "It's either one."

Founder Katina Holliday and her staff acted as Santa's little helpers by using personal funds, donations and Measure H money to buy gifts for the children in the program, kids who wouldn't have had any gifts under the trees.

The program director here says the season of giving shouldn't just be in December, but year-round.

"We need to be giving all year long," said Holliday. "And our goal is to make someone cry. Make them cry because it feels good to them that someone thought enough of them, that they're worthy of it."

Worthy of second chances and worthy of love from family, social workers and supportive services, to not just live but thrive.

"My life is beautiful," she said. "It's not full of depression, sadness, tears. Now, I have joy and I have life. I am part of society now."

To support Holliday's Helping Hands click here.