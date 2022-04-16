None wounded, four arrested following shootout in Palmdale

Palmdale Sheriff's deputies took two men and two boys into custody following their participation in a shootout between two groups on Thursday evening.

The shootout took place on the 37100 block of Casagrande Avenue, and when deputies arrived at around 5:45 p.m., they learned that several of the suspects were nearby, where they were taken into custody.

The identities of the suspects were not immediately released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The original shooting is said to have taken place between a group of individuals inside of a residence on Casagrande Ave. and a group inside of a red Honda Accord - that had fled from the scene before authorities arrived.

Authorities were unsure if the two groups knew each other prior to the shooting.

No injuries were reported in the incident.