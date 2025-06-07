Nolan Arenado's ninth-inning RBI double lifts the Cardinals over the Dodgers 2-1

Nolan Arenado delivered a pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals stifled the Los Angeles Dodgers' offense for a second straight game in a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Nolan Gorman led off the ninth with a ground-rule double before being replaced with a pinch runner. After Pedro Pages reached on an error by pitcher Ben Casparius (4-1), the Dodgers vacated left field to play with five infielders, and Arenado's lazy fly ball landed just inside the foul line and bounced into the stands for another ground-rule double.

The Dodgers, who lead the majors in scoring, home runs and batting average, were held scoreless for the first 17 innings of the series, but managed to tie it when Shohei Ohtani scored on a wild pitch by Ryan Helsley (3-0) in the top of the ninth.

It was the second straight blown save for Helsley.

Masyn Winn raced home on Alec Burleson's infield single to put St. Louis ahead 1-0 in the eighth inning.

Erick Fedde walked four and struck out two in 5 1-3 scoreless innings, giving up four singles. He allowed the first two batters to reach in the sixth before striking out Andy Pages. Steven Matz retired the next two batters to end that threat.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out nine in six scoreless innings, allowing four singles and two walks.

Key moment

After getting drilled in the right forearm with a line drive from Mookie Betts that went for the Dodgers' second infield single of the inning, Matz got NL batting leader Freddie Freeman to ground into an inning-ending double play in the seventh to keep it scoreless.

Key stat

The Dodgers have not been shut out in consecutive games since losing back-to-back 1-0 games against the San Francisco Giants to start the 2018 season.

Up next

The Cardinals are expected to call up RHP Michael McGreevy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to make his second start of the season Sunday against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 5.17). McGreevy threw 5 2-3 scoreless innings in a win against the Mets on May 4.