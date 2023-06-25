Watch CBS News
No officers hurt in officer-involved shooting in downtown LA; probe underway

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles. 

The incident unfolded on First and San Pedro streets Sunday morning. 

No officers were injured. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

June 25, 2023

