No injuries after boat crashes at Dana Point harbor

No one was injured after an out-of-control boat slammed into another docked vessel at Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday.

Boat Captain Jerry Wetzler witnessed the crash and heard the fiberglass shredding and metal twisting.

"I heard this tremendous noise," he said. "I thought it was a plane coming down."

Harbor patrol officers said the boat's new owner was learning how to operate it when he inadvertently pushed the throttle forward. Video from other boaters shows it heading straight toward a second boat that was tied up, but no one was on board.

This all happened in the main channel on the new docks at Dana Point's west marina.

"All I could see was, stay out of the way until this calms down because obviously, it's out of control," Wetzler said.

Wetzler said he heard yelling and screaming. The out-of-control boat hit the other and a smaller one before they drifted. They stopped several feet short of the harbor bridge.

"All of a sudden, a guy jumps in off the dock, I think he jumped off the dock, and swam over and got on the no. 2 boat," Wetzler said.

The boat that got the worst of it has been towed away. The other is parked at the dock with a mangled railing.