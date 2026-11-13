Dieffenbach returns from injury scare, No. 4 UCLA remains unbeaten with 22-14 victory over Illinois

UCLA received a major scare when quarterback Ty Dieffenbach went to the locker room with a left elbow injury in the second quarter of Friday's game.

When he returned back to the sideline and re-entered the game in the second half, it gave the Bruins the surge they needed to keep their perfect season alive.

Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns while overcoming his injury, and No. 4 UCLA remained unbeaten with a rain-soaked, 22-14 victory over Illinois on Friday night.

"The confidence I think that was gained from that, from him being back, and the confidence he was portraying and showing to them, exuding, that was certainly something that they all felt and understood," UCLA coach Bob Chesney said.

Aiden Mizell had six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Semaje Morgan added 56 yards receiving and a score for UCLA (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP). Scooter Jackson had two interceptions, the last with 2:50 left to stymie the Illini (6-4, 4-3).

UCLA started a season 10-0 for the third time in program history.

Dieffenbach left with 35 seconds to go in the first half after he fell hard on his left elbow and humerus following a hit by defensive lineman Carter Janki. Third-stringer Madden Iamaleava played the next three series for the Bruins as Dieffenbach remained in the locker room with his arm feeling "nervy", according to Chesney.

Dieffenbach returned with 55 seconds left in the third quarter to a loud ovation from the crowd. He led UCLA on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive on his first drive back, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass to Morgan.

"That crowd reaction was unbelievable," Dieffenbach said. "I mean, that was one of the best moments of my life hearing that crowd. And just to feed off that energy and go in there and go score a touchdown, it was unbelievable"

Dieffenbach completed 13 of 20 passes and improved to 5-0 as the Bruins' starting quarterback. He became the starter after Nico Iamaleava, the older brother of Madden Iamaleava, sustained a season-ending knee injury against Oregon on Oct. 10.

"To go back in there and to lead the team down the field," Chesney said, "…he's a warrior."

The Bruins had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a safety while limiting Illinois to 240 yards. UCLA has held seven straight opponents to 20 points or less and upped its season total to 31 takeaways, most in the nation.

"I wouldn't say they're exotic, but they bring a lot of different things," Illinois coach Brett Bielema said. "They bring a lot of different looks. They were able to bring and create some pressure. Seemed to have all the answers for us in certain regards."

Katin Houser went 16 of 34 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Illini, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Kaden Feagin caught an 18-yard touchdown pass and Collin Dixon hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass.

The Bruins jumped out to a 12-0 lead midway through the third quarter. On just the fifth play of the game, Dieffenbach hit Mizell on a 54-yard touchdown strike down the sideline. Mateen Bhagani added a 20-yard field goal just before halftime and Aiden Gobaira sacked Houser in the end zone for a safety to open the scoring in the second half.

Illinois cut it to 12-7, but Dieffenbach returned and found Morgan early in the fourth quarter to re-extend the lead.

"I just told myself and told the huddle, I was like, 'Let's go. Let's go score a touchdown right here,'" Dieffenbach said. "We just kept moving the chains and then were able to find end zone. It was pretty cool."

Houser connected with Dixon with 7:14 remaining to bring Illinois within a touchdown at 19-14. The Illini got the ball back and had a chance to take the lead, but Jackson intercepted Houser's pass with 2:50 remaining.

Bhagnani kicked a 37-yard field goal, and Illinois' last-gasp attempt ended with a turnover on downs at its own 33.

Houser was injured on the Illini's final drive and replaced by backup Carson Boyd.

The takeaway

Illinois: The Illini have attained bowl eligibility and will try to bounce back against Iowa next Saturday.

UCLA: The Bruins remain in the driver's seat for a top College Football playoff berth. Their 10-game winning streak tied a school record.

Up next

Illinois: Hosts Iowa on next Saturday.

UCLA: At Michigan next Saturday.