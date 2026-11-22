Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas both scored 18 points and 18th-ranked Southern California remained unbeaten with an 82-56 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday night.

Rice hit two 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws for the Trojans (6-0) while handing out six assists. Arenas sank four from beyond the arc and 8 of 10 at the foul line.

Darius Ratliff finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks for USC. Adonis Ratliff had 14 points and eight boards.

Darius Ratliff had a four-point play in the middle of a 10-0 run to start the game, and Rodney Rice made two free throws for a 17-1 lead through the first five minutes

Rice made all nine of his first-half free throws and scored 12 to help the Trojans cruise into the break up 42-27.

De'Vion Lavergne hit a 3-pointer, and Dani Pounds followed with a 3-point play in the first two minutes of the second half to get the Ragin' Cajuns within 12. But Arenas and Rice made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 55-35 lead and USC rolled to the finish.

Jamyron Keller had 13 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (1-4) in the first meeting between the schools, and Deion Ware scored 10 off the bench.

USC made 21 of 43 shots overall, including 9 of 19 from beyond the arc. The Trojans went 31 for 40 at the foul line.

Louisiana-Lafayette shot 37% overall, missing 15 of 22 from distance and 10 of their 19 free throws.

Up next

Louisiana-Lafayette: Hosts Louisiana Christian on Tuesday.

USC: Plays South Carolina on Wednesday at the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, Calif.