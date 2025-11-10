No. 15 UCLA overcomes West Georgia's early 3-point barrage to win 83-62 without Donovan Dent

Tyler Bilodeau scored 21 points and No. 15 UCLA overcame the absence of star guard Donovan Dent and West Georgia's strong 3-point shooting to beat the Wolves 83-62 on Monday night.

Dent was held out in a precautionary move because of a muscle strain. The New Mexico transfer averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists and three rebounds in the Bruins' first two wins of the season.

Bilodeau shot 7 of 12 from the field and made all six of his free throws. Trent Perry added 17 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Eric Dailey Jr. had 14 points.

Sheldon Williams-Dryden scored 16 points to lead West Georgia (1-2), which lost to Big Ten opponent Nebraska 86-53 in its season opener. The Wolves shot 13 of 25 from 3-point range, led by Brady Hardewig with four.

The Wolves' first five made baskets were 3-pointers around an 11-0 spurt by the Bruins. From there, the Wolves outscored UCLA 23-17 to trail 37-32 at halftime.

Perry scored five of UCLA's first seven points in the second half, extending the lead to 44-34. The Wolves hit three 3s in a row — two by Chas Lewless — to close within five.

That's when UCLA scored 10 in a row, including five by Bilodeau and a 3-pointer from Jamar Brown, for a 58-43 lead. The Bruins picked up their shooting in the second half, making 15 of 25 from the floor.

The Wolves cooled way down, going 4 of 12 on 3-pointers and 11 of 26 from the floor in the second half.

Up next

West Georgia hosts The Citadel on Friday.

UCLA plays former Pac-12 rival and fifth-ranked Arizona on Friday as part of a doubleheader at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.