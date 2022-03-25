Nike, Bryant family partner to honor NBA star's legacy

After years of collaboration throughout Kobe's career, Nike announced another partnership with the Bryant family Thursday.

In on online release, they detailed that they had yet again partnered with the Bryant family -- through Vanessa -- with a "focus on championing a new generation of fans and encouraging youth participation in sport."

The first shoe released in the collaboration will be called the "Mamabacita 16," to honor Gianna, the Bryant's second-eldest daughter who was also onboard the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe, Gianna and seven others. She was 13-years-old at the time of the tragic incident.

A statement from John Donahoe, Nike's President and CEO, said, "Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game. His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come."

Bryant's partnership with Nike began in 2003, after starting his career with Adidas. In the time since, millions of Kobe shoes have been sold. The contract expired in early 2021, the first time that there wasn't an active contract between the two in almost 20 years.

In part, the Nike release stated, "For many years Nike and Kobe Bryant worked together to inspire fans around the globe. With Nike, Bryant left a game-changing lineage of basketball shoes and embraced opportunities to spread his love of sport from Greater China to North America. More than two years after Bryant's passing, his legacy, on and off the court, continues to resonate."

All proceeds from the shoe, which will be called the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" in full, will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

In addition, Vanessa Bryant and Nike will work together in order to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California.

Vanessa also issued a statement in the announcement, which read: ""I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband's legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi's global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come."

A release date for the shoes will be announced at a later time.