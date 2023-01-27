Watch CBS News
Local News

Next level pizza at West Hollywood's Crustica; "The One" sells for $3,500

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Crustica's $3500 pizza: Profits go to cancer research for kids
Crustica's $3500 pizza: Profits go to cancer research for kids 04:45

A new West Hollywood pizza place wants us to roll it and venture out with apples and cinnamon and really go for it with a $3,500 gold-flaked pizza.

Crustica, on Santa Monica Boulevard lays out the foundation for all its pizzas, basic and fancy, with ultra-thin crust, making them low calorie and easy to roll. "New York folds it, Los Angeles rolls it," that's their slogan.

Bridget Baskin of Crustica said the spicy pepperoni is the most popular, but if you want your money to go to a good cause, the $3,500 pizza would be the choice.

It's called "The One," and is topped with Italian truffles and 24K gold flakes. It's L.A.'s most expensive pizza, with $3,000 from each donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for pediatric cancer research.

Crustica serves traditional pizzas like Margherita and spicy pepperoni, some modern selections like Hawaiian and gourmet mushroom, desert pizzas and "The One."

For more information, visit: eatcrustica.com

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.