Newsom signs order to help LA County recover from Route fire

New money could get the 5 Freeway near Castaic fixed after it was damaged by the Route fire.

On Saturday, Governor Newsom signed a State of Emergency Proclamation directing Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for the road repair.

This comes 2.5 months after 5,000 acres were burned and two miles of the freeway were damaged.