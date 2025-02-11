Newsom signs executive order to help child care providers affected by LA County Fires

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Tuesday to connect child care workers with resources after dozens lost their homes during the Los Angeles fires in early January.

"As California begins to recover from the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, we are working to make sure that childcare providers are aware of the federal and state supports available to them if they still are unable to work due to the fires," Newsom said.

The new executive order requires the Department of Social Services and the California Employment Development Department to contact programs and providers whose child care facilities have not reopened after the wildfires. The departments must inform them about the Disaster Unemployment Assistance and help them apply for benefits.

"Caregiving isn't just a service—it's the infrastructure we all need to go to work — making it a vital piece of the workforce equation," First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said.

Child care providers affected by the Eaton Fire in Altadena held a news conference expressing their need for more relief. KCAL News

Newsom's move comes after Child Care Providers United and other local leaders pleaded for additional support following the Eaton and Palisades fires last Friday. The organization represents 40,000 providers across the state and partners with SEIU Local 99, SEIU Local 521 and UDW/AFSCME Local 3930. Child Care Providers United said 24 of its members lost their homes during the fires and at least 30 facilities sustained severe damage that prevented them from reopening.

Last week, Newsom's emergency relief package that provided 30 days of pay for child care providers expired without any indication that it would be renewed or extended.

"Thirty days simply isn't enough time for anyone to recover," said State Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, who represents the Pasadena and Altadena areas. "We are still navigating this disaster."

Residents impacted by the wildfires can visit EDD's Disaster Unemployment Assistance website, to see if they qualify for benefits.

Yesterday, state officials updated California's LA Wildfire website to include a section to help individuals and businesses find state and federal resources, including housing, individual assistance, personal document replacement, employment and other services.