Newsom blasts UCLA's planned move to the Big Ten

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom again criticized UCLA's decision to take its athletic program out of the Pac-12 Conference and into the the Big Ten, beginning in 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Keaontay Ingram #28 of the USC Trojans rushes the ball as he is met by Mitchell Agude #45 of the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

The governor suggested the school needs to publicly explain why and how the move will benefit student-athletes.

Newsom has been vocal about his distaste for the move and attended a UC Board of Regents closed-door meeting Wednesday in San Francisco to discuss the issue.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, he said a public university's "first duty...is to the people -- especially students."

"UCLA must clearly explain to the public how this deal will improve the experience for all its student-athletes, will honor its century-old partnership with UC Berkeley and will preserve the histories, rivalries and traditions that enrich our communities," he said.

Both UCLA and USC could see a significant increase in revenue from media-rights deals in the Big Ten, but the move will be a major financial hit to the remaining teams in the Pac-12, most notably Berkeley, which will be the only remaining UC school.

When UCLA officials announced the move, they noted that the financial boost from the Big Ten will allow the university to keep all of its athletic programs, some of which were believed to be in financial jeopardy without an influx of money. Officials also pointed to benefits for student-athletes, likely allowing them to obtain more lucrative "name, image and likeness" deals.

"Additionally, it means enhanced resources for all of our teams, from academic support to mental health and wellness," UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Athletics Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement announcing the move last month. "And although this move increases travel distances for teams, the resources offered by Big Ten membership may allow for more efficient transportation options. We would also explore scheduling accommodations with the Big Ten that best support our student-athletes' academic pursuits."

USC President Carol L. Folt, in a statement of her own, said, "With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness, and we are positioning USC and our student-athletes for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscapes. We are delighted to begin this new chapter in 2024."