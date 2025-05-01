Newport Beach police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian with major injuries

Police announced an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Newport Beach that left a pedestrian with major injuries in late April.

The crash happened at around 11:15 p.m. on April 24, when police say that a driver allegedly struck a pedestrian at the intersection of 22nd Street and Newport Boulevard, according to a release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

The victim, who has only been identified as a woman, was rushed to a nearby trauma center with major injuries where she has remained since, police said.

"Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, the NBPD Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and began conducting an investigation into the collision," police noted.

On Saturday, after a lengthy investigation, detectives found the suspect vehicle in Fontana. It was towed back to Newport Beach before the driver, 21-year-old Jurupa Valley woman Samantha Sandoval, was arrested on Tuesday.

Sandoval was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in jury at the Newport Beach Police Department Jail. She was released after posting bail on Wednesday, court records show.

She has not yet been charged.

Anyone who knows more about the crash is asked to contact NBPD at (949) 644-3681.