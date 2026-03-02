Plane makes emergency landing at LAX after engine problems disrupt Newark-bound flight

A United Airlines plane heading from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, returned to LAX for an emergency landing after a short time in the air on Monday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, United flight 2127 took off from LAX around 10:15 a.m. and turned around less than one hour later, making an emergency landing at about 11:19 a.m. local time after a left engine issue.

Upon arrival, crews met the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet on the runway and appeared to hose off its left engine, which was smoking. Aerial footage showed passengers using slides to exit the aircraft.

No injuries to passengers required hospitalization, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The FAA said a ground stop was issued at LAX until 12:30 p.m., with a 30 to 60% chance of an extension.

In a statement, United confirmed the incident and said passengers were bused back to the terminal.

"We're working to get our customers to their final destinations," the airline said.

CBS LA has reached out to LAX for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

No additional details were immediately made available.