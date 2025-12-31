Here are some of the New Year's Eve events around Los Angeles

A rare rainy forecast shows rain around midnight as 2026 kicks in, but that doesn't mean there isn't fun to be had around Los Angeles on New Year's Eve.

Here are a few activities and events that are still happening despite the gloomy weather:

Gloria Molina Grand Park's NYELA

The annual for-all-ages event in downtown Los Angeles is back for another year.

Starting at 8 p.m., musical acts and various food options will fill Grand Park for a spectacular countdown to midnight.

Marina del Rey New Year's Eve Fireworks & Glow Party

The free, family-friendly Marina del Rey at L.A. County Beaches & Harbors' New Year's Eve Fireworks & Glow Party event is a great way to celebrate the arrival of 2026 by the beach.

Starting at 7 p.m. at Burton Chace Park, attendees can enjoy food, magic shows and face painting, interactive performers and a live feed of the New York City ball drop.

Unmask the Night: New Year's Eve Aboard the Queen Mary

Those looking for a more elegant party for New Year's Eve can head over to Long Beach for the Masquerade Soirée aboard the Queen Mary.

Attendees can check out live music and watch a fireworks show from the deck of the iconic ship.

BOOM!2026–An Evening in Oz

Co-sponsored by the city of West Hollywood, fans of the world of Oz who are over the age of 18 can ring in the New Year at Plummer Park's Fiesta Hall.

The hall will transform into Emerald City between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. with drinks, a DJ and a photobooth.

EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood

Included with a regular theme park ticket, Universal Studios Hollywood will transform with multiple party zones and dance floors for EVE.

At midnight, attendees can watch fireworks from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Springfield, Universal Plaza and the Lower Lot.

Lululemon Run With The Roses

What better way to check out the Rose Parade route than with a 5k run? Get a head start on your New Year's Resolution with a Pasadena race sponsored by Lululemon.