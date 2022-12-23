New TSA Security Director draws on past trauma to ensure the safety of travelers

New TSA Security Director draws on past trauma to ensure the safety of travelers

New TSA Security Director draws on past trauma to ensure the safety of travelers

It's been nine years since an unemployed motorcycle mechanic entered Terminal 3, and yet Jason Pantages can only barely speak about that fateful day.

"That day motivates me," he said. "I wouldn't use haunt. It motivates me."

On Nov. 1, 2013, Paul Ciancia entered Terminal 3 at LAX, carrying around two pieces of luggage zip-tied together. Hidden inside his modified luggage was a semiautomatic rifle. When the soon-to-be gunman arrived at the security checkpoint, he pulled out his rifle and opened fire on TSA Officer Gerardo Hernandez, wounding the father of two.

As Ciancia began to leave the area, he saw Hernandez move. He proceeded to unleash a volley of fire, ultimately killing Hernandez, before the unemployed motorcycle mechanic continued his shooting spree. Officers ended Ciancia's rampage by shooting him shortly after he seriously wounded two other TSA officers and one traveler.

Pantages started has a reminder of that day pinned to his cubicle. It's a program from Gerardo's memorial, during which Pantages said "God only takes the best to join his army of Angels."

"The finest officer that we had," Pantages said as he now reflected on Hernandez.

Pantages and Hernandez started at the TSA in the wake of 9/11 becoming the first to join the TSA at LAX. The memory of his friend helps Pantages strive to be the best as he begins leading the 2,000-strong army of TSA agents.

"It is personal," he said. "This is where I want to be."

Pantages grew up in Commerce and worked as an officer in Whittier. Now, he becomes the first man from the Los Angeles area to lead the TSA in its highest-profile position at LAX. Pantages believes that his knowledge of the area is a "huge advantage for him."

"I'm a product of LA, school system, the community," he said. "Being one of them has helped me truly understand the workforce."

Pantages hopes to bring that personal feeling to the TSA agents after 14.2 travelers went through LAX in the first six months of 2022 — 2 million more than any other airport in the country.

"2,200 here at LAX that have friends and family flying out," he said. "This is really about 'We' not about 'me.'"

Despite the organization having zero critical incidents, there have always been some complaints — something that Pantages hopes to change.

While security such as facial recognition software and newly automated lines will remain a top priority, the new security director hopes to implement a values system surrounding customer service.

"I want to increase our professionalism, how we look, how we act," said Pantages. "I want to increase our customer service ... I want to make sure the service we're providing is world-class each and every day ... We're going to get better at what we do. I can promise you that."

On the surface, it may seem small, but for each holiday-weary traveler, it is usually the biggest takeaway. Pantages hopes this move ensures that passengers see the pride TSA has in protecting travelers as well as honoring their past, including Hernandez.

"It's a huge reason why I've stuck around," said Pantages said. "Why I've been here. If you look at my desk, his photo is still up there. Truly, we will never forget the sacrifice that he made."