New monkeypox vax site opens in El Monte

A new monkeypox vaccination site opened in El Monte Thursday morning.

The site, located at the Jack Crippen Senior Center at 3120 Tyler Ave. in El Monte, will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to officials, the site has the capacity to vaccinate about 100 residents per day.

Residents must be pre-registered and have received a verification text to be vaccinated.

The opening comes a day after officials announced the county this week had received less than half the number of new doses it originally anticipated.

Health officials however said the county will still begin offering second doses of the two-shot regimen to those eligible for it.

More information is available online at ph.lacounty.gov/monkeypox.