'New Girl' actor Max Greenfield adopts dog who spent 400 days in foster care

"New Girl" and "The Neighborhood" actor Max Greenfield and his wife, Tess Sanchez, adopted a dog who spent 400 days in foster care.

The dog was adopted from Wags and Walks Rescue, a local nonprofit, made the announcement on Instagram saying, "We are thrilled to share that after 400 days (!!) in our care our beautiful girl Darlin has found her forever home with one of our favorite rescue advocates."

Greenfield also posted his new dog on Instagram saying, "Meet Darlene."