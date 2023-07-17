Watch CBS News
Local News

'New Girl' actor Max Greenfield adopts dog who spent 400 days in foster care

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

"New Girl" and "The Neighborhood" actor Max Greenfield and his wife, Tess Sanchez, adopted a dog who spent 400 days in foster care.

The dog was adopted from Wags and Walks Rescue, a local nonprofit, made the announcement on Instagram saying, "We are thrilled to share that after 400 days (!!) in our care our beautiful girl Darlin has found her forever home with one of our favorite rescue advocates."

Greenfield also posted his new dog on Instagram saying, "Meet Darlene."

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 3:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.