Brock Nelson had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche blanked Anaheim 4-0 on Thursday night, ending Cutter Gauthier's goal-scoring streak at 10 games for the Ducks.

Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves in his 13th career shutout and first this season. He became the first goaltender to keep Gauthier from scoring since Vancouver's Leevi Merilainen on Oct. 27.

The 22-year-old left wing was the first NHL player with a goal in 10 consecutive games since Teemu Selanne set the Anaheim record with an 11-game run in 1997. Gauthier had four hat tricks during the streak, including Tuesday night in an 8-6 defeat at St. Louis.

Gauthier also went without a point for the first time since Oct. 22 at New Jersey, stopping a 12-game streak.

Devon Toews had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Avalanche, who bounced back from a 4-1 loss Wednesday night at scuffling Utah. Martin Necas added two assists.

Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots for the Ducks, who have lost four of five since a five-game winning streak.

Up next

Ducks: Head to Utah to face off with the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, November 21.

Avalanche: Stay home to host the Montreal Canadiens next Wednesday, November 25.