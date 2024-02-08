Nearly 1200 reports of potholes called in to LA Public Works since yesterday

Following a series of powerful storms in Los Angeles, officials took thousands of calls Thursday for potholes and other repairs that need to be made around the county.

Since 8 a.m. Thursday, the bureaus with the Department of Public Works responded to calls for service regarding 1,180 reports of potholes and 1,511 catch basins and stormwater conveyance systems cleared.

During that time, there were also 553 calls for fallen trees and branches and 592 calls for mudslides, officials added.

City officials continued to advise residents to avoid driving on canyon roads. Department of Transportation traffic officers have been deployed to multiple closures and continue to direct drivers away from impacted areas.

Officials said 16 buildings were red-tagged and 33 buildings were yellow-tagged, meaning no-entry, and that residents could return to collect their possessions, respectively.

There are significant mudslides and washouts near the 8600-8700 block of Mulholland Drive between Bowmont Drive and Skyline, which has been closed. Coldwater Canyon Boulevard on the southbound lane is closed to traffic at Mulholland.