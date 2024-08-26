Naked man caught walking around Mid-Wilshire neighborhood

Neighbors plead for help as naked man continues to terrorize their neighborhood

A Mid-Wilshire community is concerned about a naked man caught wandering around their neighborhood multiple times.

"He's been going onto most people's properties, naked and also doing other things while he was naked," one neighbor said.

Several security cameras captured the man walking through people's yards and driveways.

"It's an X-rated movie," the same neighbor said. "It's not pleasant and I'm just concerned."

Some neighbors said they believe he struggles with mental health issues and appears to be homeless. Others claimed to see him walking around the block while armed, even being arrested with a taser once. They said he was released within days, however.

"He needs to be put away," a woman who lives nearby said. "He needs to be put away because someone is going to end up being raped and someone is going to end up being killed."

Neighbors believe police arrested him again but are concerned he will be released soon.