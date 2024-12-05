Watch CBS News
Local News

Naked man arrested for allegedly killing male juvenile in Thousand Oaks neighborhood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Naked suspect found on high school football field after alleged homicide in Thousand Oaks
Naked suspect found on high school football field after alleged homicide in Thousand Oaks 01:10

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested a naked man for allegedly killing a male juvenile in a Thousand Oaks neighborhood Thursday night. 

It happened at roughly 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Jeanne Court. Originally described as an ambulance call to first responders, firefighters realized that the victim had been struck in the head with a blunt object. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital but, he died on the way there. 

Deputies responded quickly after the fire department arrived and searched the area for the suspect in the nearby area. They found the naked suspect about a mile away on the Newbury Park High School football field. 

Investigators believe the two knew each other but didn't immediately find the connection. However, they were confident it was not a random attack. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.