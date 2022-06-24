Musical tribute held in Garden Grove for veterans captured in Ukraine

The dance group "Kindred & Eve" showcased their moves on stage at the summer concert series at Garden Grove Oark. The annual event brings neighbors together for entertainment, food, and fun.

Thursday's concert was especially meaningful to the community as the event was dedicated to U.S. veterans Andy Tai Huynh of Garden Grove and Alex Drueke, an Alabama native, both captured while fighting in Ukraine.

"What we knew to do best is we organized and we dedicate this to him," said Tam Nguyen, the event organizer. "Every single person here, every single musician, every single dance group as we send our love our thoughts our prayers for the safe return."

The crowd paused for a moment of silence as they prayed for Huynh and Drueke's safe return.

Huynh's family was filled with emotion as they took the stage to thank the community for their prayers.

"I just want to say thank you for everyone support and for Andy, I can't wait for you to come back home," said Julie Ong, Huynh's sister. "Stay strong and we'll stay strong for you. Thank you, everyone."

The family says the servicemen were captured while trying to stop a Russian tank.

"Please bring my child home," said Huynh's mother through an interpreter.

Performers said they were honored to be part of the event to raise awareness about the captured servicemen.

"They are putting their life on the line and sacrificing for our country and helping the Ukrainian soldiers as well," said Tien Si Nguyen, a performer. "Now that they're captured, I'm just thankful that they're not killed in action."