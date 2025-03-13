Murrieta police seeking owners of pet headstone found in homeless camp

Police are searching for the owners of a pet headstone that was found in the midst of a homeless encampment cleanup in Murrieta last week.

They say that the headstone, which bears the names Wiggles, Tuffy and Sassy, was found by the Community Policing Team as they cleared a large encampment in the southern portion of the city on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Murrieta Police Department.

"We believe that it was stolen from somewhere in Murrieta or Temecula," the post said. "We would really like to get it back to the owner."

The large headstone piece appears to be made of dark granite.