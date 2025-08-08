Murrieta man arrested for DUI after running red light, causing deadly crash

A Murrieta man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after she ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing one of its occupants, police said.

IT happened at around 5 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of California Oaks Road and Skyview Ridge, according to Murrieta police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after learning of the collision, and preliminary investigation revealed that 39-year-old Jaime Ruiz Jr. was driving a pickup truck heading westbound on California Oaks when he ran through a red light and crashed into a sedan that was going through the intersection.

Both vehicles spun to a stop. Police said that Ruiz had one of his children in the car at the time of the crash. He was arrested as police said he "exhibited signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol."

The woman behind the wheel of the sedan, who hasn't yet been identified, was pronounced dead after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Ruiz was booked on suspicion of DUI gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI resulting in injuries and child endangerment. He was released from jail Friday morning after posting $75,000 bond, police said.

His child was placed in protective custody after it was determined they were not hurt in the crash.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact MPD at (951) 461-6899.