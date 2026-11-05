Murrieta man arrested in alleged fuel theft, storage, distribution scheme

A Murrieta man has been arrested on charges of grand theft and identity theft for his alleged role in a Ventura County fuel theft and distribution scheme.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested Tigran Gabrielian, 61, on Wednesday at a gas station in Newberry Park. According to detectives, Gabrielian had just used a stolen credit card to purchase about $800 worth of fuel. Several bank credit cards were found in his possession, with Post-it notes attached containing expiration dates and PIN numbers.

During the investigation, Gabrielian's work utility vehicle was examined, and additional fuel tanks and large fuel bladders were discovered concealed inside the truck. The vehicle was also equipped with a pump system, including a handle and meter, allowing fuel to be transferred and measured, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives examined Tigran Gabrielian's truck and found additional fuel tanks, large fuel bladders and a pump system with a handle and meter, allowing fuel to be measured and transferred. Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Gabrielian is also believed to be linked to an initial Oct. 17 data breach report from Poole Commercial Fuels, which resulted in the fraudulent use of the company's credit cards. The victim reported that more than $113,000 had been fraudulently charged to the company's accounts.

Detectives confirmed the company's financial loss was approximately $113,000 and determined that several fraudulent purchases had been made at gas stations throughout Ventura County.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspects were purchasing up to $2,500 worth of fuel on a single visit, using multiple stolen credit cards to complete the transactions.

Detectives also suspected the vehicles involved had been modified to store large quantities of fuel. By reviewing surveillance footage from local gas stations, detectives obtained license plate information for the suspect vehicles.

On November 4, detectives learned that the suspects were again using stolen credit card information at gas stations in the Newbury Park area, leading to the arrest of Gabrielian.

He was booked on nine counts of identity theft and grand theft. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe there are additional suspects.