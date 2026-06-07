Murrieta police arrest man wanted for assaulting Orange County deputy after pursuit ends in crash

Murrieta police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting an Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy after a pursuit that ended in a crash on Saturday.

The chase began at around 11:30 p.m., when officers were called to the Walmart parking lot in the 41000 block of Murrieta Hot Springs Road for reports of a suspicious vehicle after receiving a Flock Safety alert, which relies on automated license plate reading cameras, according to a social media post from the Murrieta Police Department.

When arriving officers attempted to approach the car, the driver, identified as 28-year-old Dino Groffo, allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed, police said.

"When officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, Groffo did not stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued," the post said. "The pursuit continued to the area of Hayes Avenue and De Luz Road, where Groffo lost control of the vehicle and collided with a dirt embankment."

Groffo was taken into custody after he ran from the car and into thick brush in the area. Officers said that he was located after they established a perimeter and began searching the area with Murrieta PD drones. They were aided by K-9 teams from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Police said that Groffo was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for several charges, which included felony evading, resisting arrest, probation violation and other felony warrants.

There was no information immediately available on the circumstances surrounding Groffo's alleged assault of an OCSD deputy, or the other outstanding felony warrants that he was wanted for.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact Murrieta PD at 951-461-6364.