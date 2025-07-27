Multiple stores looted over weekend near Los Angeles street takeovers

Multiple stores were looted across Los Angeles over the weekend near a series of street takeovers, according to authorities.

The first instance was reported at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning near Century Boulevard and Central Avenue in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They say that there was a sideshow in the area just minutes before an AutoZone store was broken into.

Though it's unclear if any arrests were made in that incident, video from the scene shows some recovered merchandise that was taken from the store, including car rims and a battery.

The next morning, at around 2:45 a.m., police were again called for reports of a burglary near the spot of a street takeover. Officers rushed to S. Figueroa Street and Slauson Avenue, where a T-Mobile store had its windows shattered and the inside ransacked. Investigators still have not said if the two instances are connected.

Minutes later, just after 3 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard in Carson because of a different street takeover, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It was there that a WSS shoe store was burglarized, leading to its closure on Sunday.

Employees boarded up the stores windows after the burglary, for which at least two people were arrested, deputies said.

No arrests have been reported in either the AutoZone or T-Mobile burglaries.