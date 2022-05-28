Multiple people wounded in stabbing outside bar in Covina
Authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place at a bar in Covina Friday evening, which sent multiple people to the hospital.
The incident unfolded outside of Rude Dog Bar & Grill in Covina, located on N. Citrus Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.
According to Covina Police Department, the stabbing was preceded by an altercation involving a group of people.
As a result of the stabbing, at least two people were taken to nearby hospitals with possible stab wounds.
There were no fatalities reported.
It was unclear whether police had taken a suspect into custody as the investigation continued through Saturday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.