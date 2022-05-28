Watch CBS News
Multiple people wounded in stabbing outside bar in Covina

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place at a bar in Covina Friday evening, which sent multiple people to the hospital. 

Rude Dog Bar & Grill in Covina.

The incident unfolded outside of Rude Dog Bar & Grill in Covina, located on N. Citrus Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. 

According to Covina Police Department, the stabbing was preceded by an altercation involving a group of people.

As a result of the stabbing, at least two people were taken to nearby hospitals with possible stab wounds. 

There were no fatalities reported.

It was unclear whether police had taken a suspect into custody as the investigation continued through Saturday morning. 

