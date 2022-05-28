Multiple people wounded in stabbing outside bar in Covina

Multiple people stabbed outside of bar in Covina

Multiple people stabbed outside of bar in Covina

Multiple people stabbed outside of bar in Covina

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place at a bar in Covina Friday evening, which sent multiple people to the hospital.

Rude Dog Bar & Grill in Covina.

The incident unfolded outside of Rude Dog Bar & Grill in Covina, located on N. Citrus Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.

According to Covina Police Department, the stabbing was preceded by an altercation involving a group of people.

As a result of the stabbing, at least two people were taken to nearby hospitals with possible stab wounds.

There were no fatalities reported.

It was unclear whether police had taken a suspect into custody as the investigation continued through Saturday morning.