Multiple cars trapped in rising flood waters in Long Beach

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Four cars were trapped in rising flood waters in Long Beach Thursday morning.

Long Beach Fire Department responded around 7:30 a.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and E Willow Street, underneath a railroad bridge, where they found multiple cars submerged in water.

The drivers and passengers inside the vehicles were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

A tow truck arrived to the scene to pull the vehicles out of the water. The area will be closed and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

A flash flood warning was issued for Long Beach until 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Amy Maetzold
Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 9:06 AM PST

