Multiple cars trapped in rising flood waters in Long Beach
Four cars were trapped in rising flood waters in Long Beach Thursday morning.
Long Beach Fire Department responded around 7:30 a.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and E Willow Street, underneath a railroad bridge, where they found multiple cars submerged in water.
The drivers and passengers inside the vehicles were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.
A tow truck arrived to the scene to pull the vehicles out of the water. The area will be closed and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
A flash flood warning was issued for Long Beach until 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.