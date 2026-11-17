A crash involving three vehicles caused an hours-long street closure in Fullerton on Tuesday morning after a traffic signal was damaged.

The Fullerton Police Department said the crash took place around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Chapman Avenue and North State College Boulevard.

During the crash, one person was ejected from a vehicle and taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries. Another driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and a third driver was treated at the scene and released.

Crews remained on the scene repairing a traffic signal damaged during the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.