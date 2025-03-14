Mudslide in Palisades Fire burn scar forces closure of PCH in Malibu

A portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu has been closed due to a mudslide in the Palisades Fire burn scar.

It was reported by Caltrans officials at around 3 p.m, they say that the road will be under a full closure as crews work to assess the slopes near Big Rock Drive, where the mudslides took place.

"Only emergency workers are allowed on the route," Caltrans said in a post on X. "Utilize alternate routes including US-101."

The closure will remain in place between Coastline Drive and Carbon Beach Terrace, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Later Friday, they extended the closure to also include Carbon Beach Terrace to Chautauqua Boulevard, Las Flores Canyon Road at Rambla Pacifico and the 3400 block of Southbound Tuna Canyon.

There are no injuries as a result of the incident, they said.

On top of the large amount of mud that fell into the road when the hillside gave way, some large rocks also came down, according to deputies.